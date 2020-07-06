Wonderful 101 Fans Are Mad at PlatinumGames Over Kickstarter Import Fees

Earlier this year, PlatinumGames launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101 Remastered for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While the campaign made a lot of money, not everyone is happy with the results. It seems that a number of fans in the UK that backed the campaign had to pay a steep import fee for their physical copies of the game, making it more expensive than it would have been at retail. Making it all the more frustrating for fans, it seems that some received their copies of the game late, as a result. It's definitely a frustrating situation, and one that could make fans think twice before backing another Kickstarter campaign.

Did you back The Wonderful 101 Remastered on Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about The Wonderful 101 Remastered!