Today’s Wordle Is a Streak Starter

Today’s Wordle is significantly easier than yesterday’s puzzle, providing players with a solid chance to start a new streak. After two hard puzzles coming just a few days apart, the New York Times’ popular Wordle game has tossed fans a relatively easy word. With no “tricks” up its proverbial sleeves, players should be able to solve today’s Wordle puzzle in 6 or less tries.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. Words with two of the same kind of letter have a tendency to trip players up, as do words that share an ending with multiple other words. That’s what happened earlier this week, when “CATER” killed many a player’s streak.

So – what’s the solution today’s Wordle puzzle – aka Wordle 271? Well, it’s a relatively simple one, as it’s a common word with no multiple letters. The solution also only shares 4-letter placement with one other word, with the other alternatively being a much less common word. The only real chance players have of getting tripped up is if they manage to get the first three letters right, as there are four possible solutions that are share the same four letters. Luckily, all four words share a fourth letter…but only the solution uses that fourth letter in the final letter slot.

Today’s Wordle puzzle solution is…MOVIE.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in three tries!