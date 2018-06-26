Here’s What’s Going Away When World of Warcraft ‘Battle for Azeroth’ Goes Live

It’s almost time, World of Warcraft fans! Battle for Azeroth is almost here which means it’s time for players to get ready for a brand new adventure. Whether you’re for the Horde, or consider yourself (scum) Alliance, all players know that new expansions means out with the old and in with a new. Thankfully, Blizzard knows it might be a bit confusing for some so they’ve outlined what’s on its way out of the popular MMORPG.

There are a few activities from the previous Legion DLC that are about to expire, this is what you need to know as per Blizzard:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Silithus has become a hive of activity following the wounding of Azeroth by Sargeras’ sword. The Azerite seeping up to the surface has captured the attention of both the Horde and the Alliance, and a deadly race has begun to collect as much of this new resource as possible. While these two factions focus on a future of war, Magni Bronzebeard has turned his attention to finding a solution to Azeroth’s plight.

Magni is putting out a call to heroes from every corner of the world to gather once more in Silithus. There, you’ll need to use the power of your Artifact weapon to draw out the darkness from Sargeras’ sword and help stabilize Azeroth’s grievous wounds. There’s a price to be paid, however, and you’ll find that once you’ve lent your aid, your Artifact weapon will become a little unstable. But with this instability comes a temporary boost in power … which will, perhaps a bit ominously, continue ramp up over time.”

When Battle for Azeroth goes live, Artifact traits go inactive. But, before you panic – there will be something to replace it when the new expansion goes live. As far at the Artifact Challenge appearances go, there’s still time to earn one before the pre-patch goes live. Players will neat to the Mage Tower over at Broken Shore that will have the quest active continuously until drop day.

According to Blizzard, “To get started on your classes’ Artifact Challenge appearance quest, you’ll need to visit War Councilor Victoria at Deliverance Point on the Broken Shore. The first time you take on the challenge is still free, but it will cost you Nethershards for each following attempt.

Once the Artifact Challenge quest is no longer available, if you’ve earned the base challenge appearance for your class specialization, you’ll be able to continue earning the three alternate tints for that specialization’s Artifact at any point thereafter.

To gain access to the Artifact Challenge quest, you’ll need to be level 110, have earned all 35 Artifact Levels for your weapon, and have completed the quest line to unlock access to the four new traits that became available with Patch 7.2.”

The two time-limited Feats of Strength are also going away, which Blizzard explains as “Ahead of the Curve: Argus the Unmaker and Cutting Edge: Argus the Unmaker, which charge heroes with defeating the final boss of Antorus, the Burning Throne in Heroic or Mythic difficulty respectively.”

They continued, “Once Battle for Azeroth goes live on August 14, the Violet Spellwing mount for completing the Blood of a Titan quest (defeat Argus the Unmaker on Heroic difficulty or higher) will also no longer be available—but if you’re interested in earning it before then, you can get a little help from your friends in the community. Keep an eye on the in-game Group Finder (I) or look for community-run groups like Friendship Birb or Perky Pugs.”

Professions are also going through some changes, with First Aid’s removal as a secondary and adjustments to tailoring. To learn more, or to interact with the comments, you can check out the full blog post right here.