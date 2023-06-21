World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Fractures in Time Release Date Set for July 11

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been a return to form for Blizzard after Shadowlands was unable to keep up its momentum. Dragonflight, on the other hand, has, so far, hit a steady drip of content for players, and they're about to drop another sizeable chunk of content with Fractures in Time. We've known it was coming for a bit now, but Blizzard finally dropped the official release date for the next major patch. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Fractures of Time will launch for PC on July 11.

Fractures in Time is focused squarely on the Infinite Dragonflight, which longtime fans will know as the group of dragons that have control over space and time. That means players will be hopping around the multiverse, exploring different versions of Azeroth alongside Chromie and the rest of the Infinite crew. The biggest addition coming with the patch is the Dawn of the Infinite Mega-Dungeon. The eight-boss dungeon will take players across the space-time continuum as they face down Iridikron and keep Azeroth's timeline from breaking down.

One of the other major additions is the new specialization for Evokers. The Augmentation spec is all about using your abilities to boost your squadmates' damage dealing. Of course, you'll also be able to deal damage yourself, but the focus appears to be on buffing your friends. Blizzard is calling it "a playstyle never seen before in World of Warcraft," which seems apt. Though, there could be some crossover with certain Shaman specs over the years. Either way, getting the Evoker its third spec is big for players who love that class, and will hopefully open up new options for building your raid and dungeon party.

There's a ton more coming with the Fractures in Time update too. There will be new Time Rift Events, a Kalimdoor Dragonriding Cup, class balance updates across the board, and a Whelp Daycare that lets you help little baby dragons turn into adults. Plus, Warlocks are finally coming to several new races, opening the door for even Tauren to start dealing with the demonic arts. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Fractures in Time is coming to PC on July 11.