World Of Warcraft Level-Scaling For All Of Azeroth Coming Soon

This year’s BlizzCon kicked off at an incredibly strong start with amazing Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and Hearthstone news. Arguably, however, it was World of Warcraft that stole the show by appealing to both new players as well as veterans from the vanilla era. In one swoop, Blizzard made a lot of people incredibly happy! To celebrate, the level-scaling that players loved from the Legion Expansion will be applied to Azeroth in its entirety – and the update is coming soon!

In recent play for World of Warcraft, many players might have noticed that the scaling in-game is … off. It’s not difficult to outscale the area inhabited making it an incredibly unbalanced experience. Luckily, the team over at Blizzard noticed how much many seemed to love the Legion level scaling and decided to apply it to the entire world within the game in the upcoming patch 7.3.5.

Patch 7.3.5

Game director Ion Hazzikostas took center stage to break the good news and explain a little bit about how it will work for those that may have skipped out on the latest expansion. This news was made doubly exciting when Hazzikostas mentioned that the update will be hitting the Public Test Realm servers in just a few short weeks with an immediate launch following.

“The point is player choice, the point is having the experience you want to have while leveling through WoW,” mentioned Hazzikostas during the briefing. He did offer a little more insight however into how the scaling will work and how it is going to be slightly different than that of Legion.

How it’s different:

Where in the current expansion, the enemies inhabiting zones would scale to the player’s level. The new update plans to do things a little differently. Instead of a confluent scaling system, each zone will have a minimum and a maximum cap of 20 levels. This allows for a more balanced play experience and make the rewards of conquering new areas all the more fulfilling, “You’ll look to the horizon and be a little intimidated.”

For those that feel like going back in time a little bit to previous expansions, the new level scaling system will apply to those as well. Revisit the Wrath of Lich King in a slightly different way with a more tailored playstyle.

No set date yet for when the new update will hit the Public Test Realm, but Blizzard has assured us that it will be coming shortly in “a few weeks.” Stay tuned!