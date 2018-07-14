World of Warcraft Pre-Patch Goes Live Later This Month

It’s almost time, World of Warcraft fans! Battle for Azeroth is almost here which means it’s time for players to get ready for a brand new adventure. Whether you’re for the Horde, or consider yourself (scum) Alliance, all players know that new expansions mean new adventures and Blizzard has just announced when their pre-patch for Battle of Azeroth will be going live later this month!

The pre-patch will make it easier to bridge the gap between the upcoming expansion, and the last one we enjoyed with Legion. Tweaks, adjustments, and new features will all be added. In the video above, Blizzard outlines some of the new game features that will be going live soon, including the new War Mode, PvP talents, and the ever mysterious “more.”

Here’s what you need to know:

War Mode War Mode tears down boundaries and server rule-set distinctions, allowing players on any realm to decide when they want to jump into a world PvP experience full of like-minded players in the ongoing battle between Horde and Alliance.

Legion PvP Post-Season Join in the PvP action and earn some new gear just in time for the launch of Battle for Azeroth.

World of Warcraft Community Feature Bring your friends and family of the same faction together cross-realm through our new World of Warcraft Communities feature.



Also the team over at Blizzard gave the heads up that players will want to go ahead and update those drivers, ” it’s important to update to the latest DirectX 12 drivers. Please note that AMD and Intel GPUs will default to DX12, while NVIDIA drivers will remain at DX11 with the option to update at a later time.”

The full patch notes aren’t out yet, but they will be going live on July 17 when the patch itself rolls out. Until then, you can learn more about the game below:

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraftexpansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!

