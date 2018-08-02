Devastating World of Warcraft Glitch Is Deleting Entire Quest Logs

The World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth pre-patch is live and came out of the gates swinging like a drunk man. Luckily, Blizzard has deployed several hot fixes since them fixing many of the bugs that the pre-expansion update hosted. Unfortunately, there’s a new one that has arisen and it is a big one.

Some players were worried that their progress was lost lost forever with a new bug discovered in the game ahead of Battle for Azeroth’s big release. Many players are reporting that their entire quest log has been emptied with no way to regain the progress now lost. The bright side is that Blizzard is not only aware of the issue, but they’ve isolated the cause as well.

“We recently experienced an issue where upon changing zones some folks would lose all non-account wide quests. The root cause of this issue has been resolved, so quests should no longer be abandoned upon zoning,” said Blizzard in a recent forum post.

They continued, “If you lost a quest you’ll be able to re-acquire it by visiting the original NPC you got it from. The majority of those quests should appear on your map. If you had a collection quest that had items not marked as “Quest”, your progress should update as soon as you pick the quest back up.”

Sounds like good news, right? Well, there is a downside. Though players can now get back in, it’s possible that many of those quest logs have been lost permanently.

Whether Blizzard will find a work around that or not remains to be seen, though one Blizzard Support rep painted a pretty grim picture when he mentioned on Reddit, “I don’t know if that is possible, Kamarel, but that is certainly part of the discussion about this situation. For the most part you should be able to just pick the abandoned quests back up, but for those who had partially or fully completed the quest, there may not be a way to verify that progress to restore it.”

With Battle for Azeroth on the horizon, we’re hoping for a quick fix and a more stable server status before the big launch day.