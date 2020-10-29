World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Reveals New Release Date

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the highly anticipated expansion for the popular MMORPG from Blizzard Entertainment, officially has a new release date. While it was previously set to release this week before being delayed, Blizzard has now announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will release on November 23rd alongside a new story trailer.

"Since we first told you about our decision to delay, we’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals," the announcement from John Hight, Executive Producer of World of Warcraft, reads in part. "Now the team is in a great position to get things the rest of the way to the finish line before November 23—and as always, we’re committed to working with you to improve the game for as long as you’re out there playing it."

Find out when #Shadowlands launches in your region. 👇 pic.twitter.com/tGfrjLF2X3 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 29, 2020

"Now that we have our launch date, we’re also excited to tell you that our pre-launch event will kick off November 10, so steel yourselves to take on a flood of the Scourge," Hight's statement continues. "In addition, we’ve set a December 8 date for the opening of our first raid, Castle Nathria—which takes players into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth—along with the start of Shadowlands Season 1."

As noted above, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is officially set to release on November 23rd for PC and Mac. Because this is a global release, it will drop at 6PM ET/3PM PT in North America. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MMO right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases at the end of November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!