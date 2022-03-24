World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4 Will Bring Back Classic Dungeons

Activision Blizzard has revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4’s Mythic+ dungeon pool will incorporate several dungeons from previous expansions. In total, players can expect to see eight dungeons returning from the four most-recent seasons of the game. Of those eight, six have already been selected by the developers. However, Blizzard is giving fans the opportunity to vote on the final two dungeons, both of which will come from Warlords of Draenor. Voting is already underway, and more than 27,000 voters have already made their selections. Blizzard has confirmed that the following dungeons will return:

Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder

Tazavesh: So’leah’s Gambit

Operation Mechagon: Junkyard

Operation Mechagon: Workshop

Return to Karazhan: Lower

Return to Karazhan: Upper

Fans can vote on the final two dungeons right here. The options include:

Auchindoun

Bloodmaul Slag Mines

Everbloom

Grimrail Depot

Iron Docks

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

Skyreach

Upper Blackrock Spire



It should be noted that a Battle.net account is required for voting, though that’s to be expected! As of this writing, Grimrail Depot is in the lead, with 41 percent of the vote, while Iron Docks is in second with 33 percent. It will be interesting to see if those two end up making the final cut, or if the results start to shift over the course of the next few days. Given the sheer size of World of Warcraft‘s player base, it’s possible the results could drastically change. Those interested in Bloodmaul Slag Mines will definitely want to make their voices heard, as the dungeon is currently in last place with just 12 percent of the vote.

So far, it seems like fans are pretty happy with the plans for Season 4! Giving players a chance to vote on the final dungeons is a nice touch, and a great way to let the fans shape the game. Hopefully, the two dungeons that do make the cut will prove enjoyable when World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Season 4 drops later this year!

Have you voted for the returning dungeons in World of Warcraft? Are you excited for Shadowlands Season 4? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!