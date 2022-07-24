World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Release Date Leaked by Blizzard

The release date for Wrath of the Lich King in World of Warcraft Classic has seemingly been leaked by Blizzard Entertainment. Earlier this year, Blizzard unveiled that Wrath of the Lich King would be the next expansion that would come to WoW Classic following the release of The Burning Crusade. And while we haven't learned much about the addition of WotLK since its announcement, it seems like we now might know when it will be arriving.

For a brief period of time recently, the official World of Warcraft website updated and gave a September 26, 2022 release date to Wrath of the Lich King Classic. This date was quickly scrubbed off of the website by Blizzard, which made fans assume that the day of release was pushed live prior to an official announcement. Since this leak, Blizzard hasn't publicly commented on the matter, though, which has left fans with more questions than answers.

While there's a good chance that the publishing of this date could have been a mistake, the fact that it appeared on WoW's official website gives this leak a lot of credibilities. Oftentimes, similar leaks that we have seen like this in the past have proven to be legitimate more often than not. With this in mind, it would stand to reason that WotLK Classic really will launch in September, but we'll have to wait for an official reveal to learn more.

At this point in time, the only thing we know with certainty about Wrath of the Lich King is that it will be coming to WoW Classic before 2022 comes to a close. Assuming that the expansion does hit WoW Classic in September, it stands to reason that we should be hearing more about it very soon. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the coming days and weeks.

