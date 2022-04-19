World of Warcraft Classic Is Getting Wrath of the Lich King Expansion in 2022

Alongside announcing the next mainline expansion for World of Warcraft today, Blizzard Entertainment has also confirmed that WoW Classic will soon see the arrival of Wrath of the Lich King later this year. First released back in 2008, Wrath of the Lich King was the third major expansion for World of Warcraft and is considered a fan favorite by many. Now, following the re-release of The Burning Crusade in World of Warcraft Classic, Wrath of the Lich King is set to drop at some point before 2022 comes to a close.

As a whole, Wrath of the Lich King will be adding a vast number of new features to WoW Classic when it releases. As expected, the region of Northrend will once again be explorable and will offer a number of quests to complete. In addition, a new hero class known as the Death Knight will also be available to both factions once players reach level 55. Death Knights won’t require any prerequisites, either, which is a nice change of pace from the past.

To go along with all of the expansion’s original features, Lich King will also be bringing achievements into World of Warcraft Classic for the first time. And when it comes to how access to Wrath of the Lich King will be given out, those with an active World of Warcraft subscription will be able to play the expansion for no additional cost. This is something that Blizzard has done in the past with other WoW Classic releases, but it’s good to see that it will be continuing here.

As mentioned, WoW Classic will see the release of Wrath of the Lich King at some point in 2022, but Blizzard has yet to give a more detailed window within the year. When we end up learning more about this expansion’s release, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about seeing Blizzard add Wrath of the Lich King to WoW Classic? Is this going to get you to return to the MMO if you haven’t played it in quite some time? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.