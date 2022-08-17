World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks

The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.

According to a new document that originally leaked via Reddit, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is supposedly going to arrive on November 28th. This date is the one that was listed next to the global launch of "WoW 10.0", which is going to kick off with the release of Dragonflight. As for the document itself that revealed this information, it is said to stem directly from Activision Blizzard. The leak also contains release dates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and a pre-order date for Diablo 4, as well.

Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th



Image shared on r/classicwow Reddit pic.twitter.com/JUe3fx1G0M — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2022

Per usual with leaks of this nature, be sure to take what has been shown here with a grain of salt. Although it seems likely that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight could end up releasing in November, there's no definitive way to prove that this document in question is legitimate. As such, the validity of this leak is still very much up in the air.

Either way, we should start to learn and see a whole lot more of Dragonflight in the coming weeks and months. Prior to release, Blizzard is planning to hold a beta phase for the next WoW expansion. A date for this beta has not been given just yet, but Blizzard is planning to reach out to fans directly to take part in this trial version of the game. More information on how you can sign-up to take part in the beta can be found here on the World of Warcraft website.

