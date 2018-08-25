World of Warcraft’s ‘Battle for Azeroth’ Is the Fastest Selling WoW Expansion Ever

Whether you fight for the Horde or the Alliance, everyone is currently enjoying the amazing new narrative that arrived with the World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth expansion. With new zones, brand new allied races, and a deep rooted conflict that comes to a head, there is a lot to explore in the tromping grounds of orcs and night elves, trolls and pandas … Jaina and Sylvanas. The team over at Blizzard just announced how many people are enjoying the latest adventure while celebrating the franchise’s biggest milestone yet!

Battle for Azeroth is officially the fastest-selling expansion of all time, surpassing an impressive 3.4 million units sold in just one day! According to Blizzard, “Heroes everywhere turned out in force, and Blizzard Entertainment today announced that as of Battle for Azeroth’s first full day of launch on August 14, more than 3.4 million units of the latest World of Warcraft expansion had sold through worldwide – setting a new day-one s record for the franchise and making it one of the fastest-selling PC games of all-time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incredible and definitely well-deserved. Though our review is still in progress I can say (as a Horde player) that I instantly fell in love with the new allied races and the different zones. Easily one of my favourite expansions to date, it’s the perfect one for returning fans – and an absolute treasure for newcomers!

“Battle for Azeroth is a definitive chapter in the Horde and Alliance conflict at the heart of Warcraft, and it’s been thrilling to see players representing their factions in record numbers and embarking on their war campaigns—not to mention joining in ourselves,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and Co-Founder of Blizzard Entertainment. “But the launch is just the beginning of this conflict. More epic content is coming to World of Warcraft in the weeks ahead, and we can’t wait for players to experience the full story as it unfolds over the course of the expansion.”

Though the expansion is out now, there is even more content on the way. Blizzard tells us:

In the coming weeks, players will be able to charge into Battle for Azeroth‘s first Warfront, Stromgarde—a 20-player co-op battle for control of a key strategic stronghold in the Arathi Highlands.

On September 4, the gates will open to Battle for Azeroth’s first raid—Uldir, an ancient titan facility housing horrific Old God experiments gone awry.

Also on September 4, the expansion’s first PvP season and first Mythic Keystone dungeon season will commence. The Mythic Keystone dungeon will feature a unique “seasonal affix”—Infested—that introduces new challenges based on the corrupted denizens dwelling in the Uldir raid.

Beyond that, additional updates are in the works that will provide even more content for players on an ongoing basis, including the ability to recruit the Kul Tiran humans and Zandalari trolls as playable Allied Races. More information on future updates will be shared at a later date.

Have you had a chance to jump back in and fight for your faction? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think of the latest expansion available now!