World War 3, A Multiplayer First-Person Shooter, Announced

Well it’s finally here, World War 3…..the video game.

Today, Polish developer The Farm 51 announced World War 3, a multiplayer military first-person shooter, that — If I had to take a wild guess — takes place in a near-future where the world has erupted into a “world war” for a third time.

To accompany the announcement, the developer has also released the above teaser trailer, which comes in at just 14 seconds, aka showing very little. Luckily, at the end of its 14 second tease is another tease for a reveal trailer that is “coming soon.”

As you would expect, details of the game are pretty scarce, however, The Farm 51 does provide the following elevator pitch:

“World War 3 is a multiplayer military FPS set in a modern, global conflict. Strong teamplay, national armed forces, real locations, full body awareness, and a versatile customization system all contribute to the authenticity of the modern combat experience enhanced by other essential elements such as a robust ballistic system, advanced armors and life-like weapons. Produced in cooperation with military R&D centers and consultants, World War 3 shows the consequences of every battle in the context of a global war campaign on a strategic war map.”

Interestingly, the key art of the game features a Polish solider facing off with a Russian solider, so perhaps these two nations will be at the heart of the conflict, and presumably will be at odds with each other.

At the moment, only a PC version of the game is confirmed. Additionally, there is no mention of a release date or release window.

When exactly the above-mentioned reveal trailer will hit, isn’t clear. It’s possible it will come during E3 next month. Whenever it is released, you’ll be able to watch and read about it right here on WWG. In the meanwhile, you can check out more media (though not much more) via the game’s official Facebook page.

For those unfamiliar with The Farm 51, it most recently released first-person psychological horror game, Get Even, with Bandai Namco last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Upon release the game generally received favorable reviews, garnering low 70s on Metacritic depending on the platform.

The developer has also worked on numerous other titles, such as: Deadfall Adventures, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, NecroVisioN, NecroVisioN: Lost Company, and Time Ace.