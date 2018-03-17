World War Z Gets a Ton of New Details About its Huge Zombie Hordes and More

Back at The Game Awards last year, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Paramount Pictures unveiled World War Z, a video game inspired by the 2013 movie staring Brad Pitt of the same name. At the time, the game was pitched as a four-player cooperative (you can also play solo) zombie game where players must survive large hordes of enemy zombies. At the time of reveal, details beyond these were quite scarce.

That said, recently, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch sat down with Official PlayStation Magazine UK for an extended interview about the game, which naturally resulted in a ton of new details about it spilling out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, Karch confirms that the game isn’t a first-person shooter, but rather a third-person shooter. As for the zombies, they feature procedural behavior, which makes sense given their sheer number. Further, this will provide a different gameplay experience with each mission, which will include things like saving distressed survivors. Karch also confirms that locations from the movie – such as New York City, Jerusalem, Moscow, and the Korean airfield – will be included in the game, at launch, with a plan to add more locations post-release.

Most important to World War Z, is obviously the fast-moving zombie hordes. The quality of these hordes and how they behave will make or break the game, something Karch is aware of. The CEO notes the game will be the only one on the market with such massive quantities of fast-moving enemies. He continues:

“The sheer quantity of swarming enemies on the screen and the way they interact by climbing over one another to reach areas that would be safe in other games is unique to World War Z. I would say it truly defines the game. Fighting the swarms that can be either one massive enemy or 1,000 individual ones is exhilarating and addicting.”

As you can see, the game always won’t be about massive waves of zombies running at you, there will be other types of enemies, and sometimes you will even be fighting a single massive enemy. Karch further adds:

“We tried very hard to replicate the feel of the film in this respect. The major difference is that in the film you would normally flee the enemy, but in the game, you will be forced to fight.You can blow up cars to kill hordes of zombies and destroy certain structures to alter their path. You can also build fences, plant mines and barbed wire, and place turrets in anticipation of incoming horde.”

World War Z is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to arrive sometime this year.

Source: PlayStation Magazine UK via Wccftech