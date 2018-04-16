Worlds Adrift, A Community-Crafted MMO Featuring Sky-Ships, Has An Early Access Release Date

UK-based developer Bossa Studios has announced that its ambitious sky-ships MMO, Worlds Adrift, is finally coming to PC via Steam Early Access on May 17th, priced at $24.99 USD.

To celebrate the early access release date announcement – which has been more then four years in the making – the developer has also released the above brand-new trailer offering a tiny glimpse into its highly-ambitious project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Worlds Adrift most notable claim to fame is that it is one of the first games created using Improbable’s unique SpatialOS engine, which allows the team to simulate real-world physics featuring thousands of player in real-time “on a scale that has never been achieved before.”

As for the premise of the game, it’s quite simple, it’s Sea of Thieves in the sky. Okay, maybe that’s a bit reductive. Worlds Adrift is mutliplayer game where players build their own skyship, explore a vast world of floating islands, and form a crew to seek the lost history around them.

A description adds:

“Worlds Adrift is an unscripted, sandbox game with real-time physics, set in a world that is permanently changed by players’ actions. This new breed of MMO is set in a universe that was destroyed by the overmining of its precious levitating mineral, the Atlas stone. All that remains of the planet surface are the thousands of floating islands still rich in the precious mineral and scattered with artifacts from many lost civilizations.”

As you may remember, Worlds Adrift was originally pitched as game with a limitless world powered by procedural generation. However, Bossa Studios has since walked back its original vision, and has instead gone with hand-crafted worlds created by players using the game’s free Island Creator tool. As referenced in the title, Worlds Adrift a “community-crafted MMO.”

The game is not only Bossa Studios’ most ambitious title to date, it will serve as one of the first demonstrations of Improbable’s aforementioned technology. Whether it will live up to bill of either of these titles, remains to be seen. It notably already has a relatively robust community that has been playing and aiding in its development the past year in closed testing, so it should arrive on the scene in May with perhaps a bit more polish and fanfare than most early access games.

For more information and media on Worlds Adrift, be sure to check out its official website.