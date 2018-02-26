Wreck-It Ralph 2 Reveals New Teaser Video

This morning Disney shared a new Wreck-It Ralph 2 teaser video on Twitter which asks, “Who broke the internet?” Of course, we all know who the culprit is. The name of the movie is Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, so there isn’t a lot of room for speculation, here. We’re pumped for this movie, though, and we can’t wait until November 21 to see it; we’ll take any and all teaser videos in the meantime to whet our appetites! Check it out here:

We still don’t know much about the film, but we know plenty about Ralph. We know that his sole purpose is to pound stuff to bits, and he’s much better at breaking things than he is at fixing them. He caused enough problems in the original movie for Litwak’s Arcade and all of its video game inhabitants, but now he’s leaving the arcade behind and venturing into the great unknown of internet. Here’s a short summary from Disney‘s last teaser:

“Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak’s arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking.” They missed an opportunity to work the word “wreckoning” in there, but maybe they’re just saving it for another trailer in the future.

Ralph and Vanellope are forced online when Ralph’s game freezes. He, like most of us, takes to the internet to find a solution, but ends up enchanted by all of the additional sights, sounds, and ads (typical). The film will star John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, of course, but will also feature an exciting cast of actors that has us all wondering what we have coming our way.

Kirsten Bell, Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Macdonald, Mandy Moore, Auli’i Cravalho, Idina Menzel, and Jane Lynch, will all be part of the film, and that’s a pretty star-studded lineup of Disney princesses! How will they play into the story, and could we see Ralph and Vanellope venture through some kind of meta-verse of Disney and Marvel movies throughout their adventures on the internet?

We can’t wait to see more! We’ll keep you guys updated with new footage as soon as we can get our hands on it, so stay tuned.