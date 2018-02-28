‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer Released

Disney just dropped a brand new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2! Check it out above.

Ralph and Vanellope are forced online when Ralph’s game freezes. The owner of the arcade, like most of us, takes to the internet to find a solution. Turns out that plugging up that wifi router has given the denizens of the arcade access to the web as well, and they end up enchanted by all of the sights, sounds, and ads (typical).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will star John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, of course, but will also feature an exciting cast of actors that has us all wondering what on earth we’re in for. Kirsten Bell, Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Macdonald, Mandy Moore, Auli’i Cravalho, Idina Menzel, and Jane Lynch, will all be part of the film, and that’s a pretty star-studded lineup of Disney princesses!

How will they play into the story, and could we see Ralph and Vanellope venture through some kind of meta-verse of Disney and Marvel movies with some of these iconic characters? We were a bit disappointed to see that no Disney Princesses played a roll in this trailer. We were rather hoping we would get to see them speak and interact with Ralph and Vanellope, and perhaps give us a hint as to how they might play into the overall plot, but it looks like we’re out of luck. We already knew that they would have some small interactions, but we’re hoping that there are more than a few simple cameos.

We can’t wait to see more! We’ll keep you guys updated with new footage as soon as we can get our hands on it, so stay tuned.