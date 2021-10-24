Wu-Tang Clan RPG Reportedly in the Works With Xbox

Well, here’s a strange story that you probably didn’t expect to read when you woke up this morning. Based on multiple new reports that have come about over the past week, Xbox Game Studios is said to be working with a new developer to create an RPG associated with the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. While specifics about the project and its release date aren’t currently known, it is said to be including seasonal content of some sort in the wake of its launch.

Rumors of this Wu-Tang Clan RPG began just a few days back on the Xbox Two Podcast when video game reporter Jez Corden revealed that he had heard a few months back that Xbox Game Studios was working on a project associated with the group. Corden said that the game itself was based on lore associated with Wu-Tang Clan and also said that the rap group would be behind the game’s soundtrack. As for how it would play, it would be melee-focused in nature and would allow for four different players to play at once.

In the wake of this news coming about, fellow video game reporter Jeff Grubb revealed on his own show, GamesBeat Decides, that he had heard similar things. Grubb claims that this title is being worked on at developer Brass Lion Entertainment and is going to be a third-person game. For reference, Brass Lion’s own website currently claims that the studio is in the process of creating an “unannounced action-RPG video game.” As for the current name of this game, it’s said to be going by Project Shaolin at the moment. What its formal name will be likely still hasn’t been decided due to the fact that, as Grubb has noted, the game is still very much in the early stages of development.

