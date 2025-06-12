Popular Free RPG Hits New Player Peak Following Major Update

Since arriving on Steam in April, Wuthering Waves has quickly become one of the platform’s most popular free games. Before hitting Steam, the gacha game first released on mobile and PlayStation 5, earning a solid fanbase across those platforms. Now, the open-world RPG has reached a new concurrent player record on Steam thanks to a recent update. Wuthering Waves Version 2.4 arrived on June 11th, and gamers flocked back to the game, reaching a new 24-hour peak of over 32,600 players on Steam alone.

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game that’s earned comparisons to Genshin Impact thanks to its similar anime style. However, this open-world RPG comes from developer Kuro Games, not HoYoverse. In addition to the story-rich environment, the game incorporates light Souls-like elements to create engaging combat. It’s a combination that works, making the game one of 2024’s most popular mobile titles and earning it a Very Positive rating on Steam. And like any good live-service game, Wuthering Waves gets frequent updates with new content for players to enjoy.

With the 2.4 update, Wuthering Waves expanded its story and added new character banners. These are all perfect reasons for players to pick up the free-to-play game for the first time or come back after a hiatus. Since Wuthering Waves just came out last year, it’s still easy enough for new players to get caught up on the story. That could be part of what’s got even more new fans flocking to the game following this latest big update. Of course, that 7-Day Login Event with plenty of shiny free in-game currency doesn’t hurt, either.

What’s New in Wuthering Waves Version 2.4

The 2.4 update is formally called “Lightly We Toss the Crown.” It adds plenty of new seasonal and permanent content to Wuthering Waves and is available on all platforms as of June 11th.

With this update, Wuthering Waves gets two new 5-Star Resonators (characters), the Aero Swrd Carthethyia and the Fusion Broadblade Lupa. Along with the new characters come two new on-theme weapons, the new 5-star Defiar’s Thorn Sword and 5-star Wildfire Mark Broadblade.

Version 2.4 adds the new Septimont region to Wuthering Waves, as well. This area is accessible during the Main Quest Chapter II Act V “Shadow of Glory,” one of the new stories added with this update. Once they arrive in Septimont, players will unlock a new way to explore and will be able to enjoy new Septimont area events.

The key art for the wuthering waves 2.4 update

Along with the new region, two new stories will be unlocked. The first is the aforementioned Main Quest Chapter II Act V, but gamers will also get to experience Main Quest Chapter II Act VI “Flames of Heart.” New exploration quests will also be available, further expanding the new gameplay. Along with the quests, gamers can take on several new events during the 2.4 season, including:

All Out! Towards the Peak of Prestige Echo Combat Event

Lollo Campaign: Verification Featured Commission Event

Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials Crisis Trial Challenge Event

Gifts of Applause 7-Day Login Event

The update all brought in new outfits, new echoes, and new quality-of-life features to streamline Wuthering Waves. In all, plenty of fresh content for new and returning gamers to enjoy with this latest gacha game update. Fr the full list of updates and changes, check out the full patch notes on the official Wuthering Waves website.