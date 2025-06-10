New Game Trailer Captivates Fans with Pokemon Meets Genshin Impact Vibes

With so many showcases packed into Summer Game Fest weekend, it’s easy to miss new announcements. That’s especially true as we roll right into the all-out demo extravaganza that is Steam Next Fest. But even with all the chatter, one trailer from this weekend has caught the attention of Pokemon and Genshin Impact fans alike. The trailer in question debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase, but has since picked up steam online as gamers can’t get enough of its cozy, idyllic vibes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new game trailer is for an open-world RPG called Aniimo. From developer Pawprint Studio, the new title will be a free-to-play creature collector with cross-platform play for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile. While Aniimo itself doesn’t come out until 2026, a closed beta test for PC will arrive later this summer. And I won’t be surprised if it’s a popular beta, given the amount of hype gamers have shown for this game’s cozy trailer full of good vibes and cute critters. Check out the original Aniimo reveal trailer below:

Play video

Many gamers were initially drawn in by the catchy song that plays over this cinematic reveal trailer. To be honest, it’s giving early Inifinity Nikki theme song vibes. However, most gamers can’t help but compare the game to other iconic titles. Most notably, Aniimo‘s reveal trailer is pulling serious comparisons to Pokemon, Palworld, and HoYoverse’s beloved gacha game, Genshin Impact.

Pokemon Fans and Gacha Gamers are Ready for Aniimo

For many gamers, this trailer brings to mind another highly anticipated, still unreleased creature collector called Doke V. That game’s progress is somewhat up in the air, leaving many gamers to wonder if this new game is its spiritual successor, if not actual replacement. At any rate, many creature collector fans have shared their enthusiasm about this new would-be Pokemon clone.

Many comments on the trailer express concerns about Nintendo getting litigious a la Palworld. But beyond worries about how much space there is for more creature collectors, the overall reaction is surprisingly positive. Many fans think it looks like a sugary-sweet, wholesome game that’s “like Genshin + Palworld,” with one commenter even dubbing the game “Genshinmon.”

The open world in Aniimo is giving gorgeous anime-inspired vibes

Indeed, from the trailer and player responses, Aniimo certainly looks to be heading in the gacha direction. A menu preview seems to suggest that new creatures will be unlocked in a roulette-style system, not from catching them in the real world. That, plus the free-to-play plan, suggests that creature collecting might work gacha-style in this upcoming title. And frankly, a creature-collecting spin on gachas could be a nice change from collecting characters and cosmetics.

At any rate, what we do know is that Aniimo will bring players into the role of Pathfinders, traveling through an open world to collect, evolve, and even merge with magical creatures. The game will include dungeons, real-time PvE and PvP battles, puzzles, and some pretty cute-looking creatures known as Aniimo. If you want to keep up with this new Pokemon-style game with adorable anime vibes, you can pre-register or sign up for the closed beta on the official Aniimo website.