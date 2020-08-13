WWE 2K Battlegrounds Reveals Ember Moon, Aleister Black, Xavier Woods, and More

✖

The WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster will feature 70 superstars at launch, and though we had several roster spots already occupied, 2K has revealed several more superstars they are adding to the mix over the past week, and it includes a host of fan favorites. 2K's newest additions bolster broth the men and women's divisions of the roster, and the first new entrants are none other than Ember Moon and Nikki Cross. As you can see from their new footage below, Ember's aerial moves are making their way to the game, and Cross will be as lethal as ever between the ropes too. They were far from the only new characters though, as they were joined by R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Aleister Black, Baron Corbin, Akira Tozawa, Xavier Woods, Brie Bella, and Stephanie McMahon.

That's a nice jolt of energy to the already stacked roster, and 2K released quick snippets of footage of all the new additions to the game. R-Truth looks like a blast to play, and Mandy Rose has an insane slam that sends her high up in the sky, making the impact that much more painful for her opponent.

Stephanie McMahon has an amped-up version of the Pedigree, while Woods leaps from the top turnbuckle and unleashes a killer elbow drop as a purple aura surrounds him.

Aleister Black and Baron Corbin's moves aren't as insane, but they look just as slick, as Black is cloaked in a purple energy aura as he delivers a killer Black Mass to Corbin while Corbin is surrounded by green energy and dishes out an End of Days.

More reveals are sure to hit soon, but in the meantime, you can get the full announced roster for the game so far checking out our running list right here. You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia on September 18th.

Let us know who else you want to see on the roster in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.