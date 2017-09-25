WWE 2K18 Coming Out For PC A Lot Sooner Than Expected

In just a few short weeks, wrestling fans around the world will be able to enjoy WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, grappling with some of the best superstars in the industry, including Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Mr. Glorious himself, Bobby Roode. But there’s one format that was initially missing from the line-up – PC.

That’s because, for the most part, WWE 2K games have always come out later for PC, usually a few months after the console release. While this is fine for building an audience, it also takes away some of the momentum from the popularity of the game during its initial release. That said, this won’t be the case with WWE 2K18, as 2K Sports has announced the PC version will arrive at the same time as the others!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will be available for PC through Steam as well as other retailers when the game launches on console starting October 17th. The regular and deluxe editions of the game will be available, and, as you can see from the screenshots in the attached gallery, this version is looking just as good as the consoles.

One quick note – pre-orders for the game won’t provide early access as they do on other consoles, but you’ll still be able to play Kurt Angle in his many costumes when the game arrives on the 17th.

The PC version will support 4K resolution, as you can see from the screenshots of the superstars included in the game, which feature Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and Finn Balor. This is just a small sample of the many superstars that will be in the game, along with the additional ones that will be coming via downloadable content over the next few months.

So rejoice, PC owners, you won’t be waiting so long this time around to get your hands on what should be one of the best wrestling games in years. We’ll see how the final product holds up when WWE 2K18 arrives for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 17th. And don’t forget to follow the buzzards!