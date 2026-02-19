6 Ubisoft Games You Forgot Were Awesome

Ubisoft has become one of the largest publishers in the video game business. With series like Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and many, many more, the massive studio has created tons of fan favorites. Sure, they might not be churning out hits as much as they used to, but Ubisoft is still a big player in the video game space. That said, it’s more than just stars and scrubs from Ubisoft, as the company has its fair share of hidden gems.

Here are six Ubisoft games you probably forgot about. Don’t take this list as the be-all, end-all of the company’s offerings. Instead, this list is a snapshot of the many hidden gems Ubisoft has had over the years.

6) B.A.T. II – The Koshan Conspiracy

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

The Koshan Conspiracy is one of Ubisoft’s early offerings. It launched in 1992 as a sequel to B.A.T. and was available on the Amiga and Atari ST. Making it feel even older is the fact that it launched with a physical dongle, which was used to prevent piracy in the early ’90s.

And to be clear, The Koshan Conspiracy wasn’t some game-changer. The point-and-click adventure game from developer Computer’s Dream wasn’t exactly a landmark release for the genre. That said, its massive world was filled with over 250 characters to meet and several different minigames to liven up the action. Plus, it’s impossible to get over how ’90s that cover is.

5) Silent Hunter III

Ubisoft wasn’t there for the first Silent Hunter, but did partner with Aeon Electronic Entertainment for the sequel. Then, the publisher brought the series in-house, giving it to the Ubisoft Bucharest team.

Of course, this U-boat simulator isn’t for everyone, but both the dynamic campaign and historically inspired missions let players engage in relatively realistic naval combat. Computer Games Magazine awarded Silent Hunter III Best Simulation, and it is the best-reviewed game in the long-running series. We’ll likely never see another Silent Hunter, but at least fans got this one.

4) Driver: San Francisco

Similar to Silent Hunter, Ubisoft wasn’t there at the start of the Driver series, but it did make its way into the mix by the time it had its best game. Driver: San Francisco is a sequel to Driver 3 and, as the name suggests, takes players to the Bay Area.

You play as John Conner, a former detective who fell into a coma. Throughout the game, you’ll piece together Conner’s story through dreamlike sequences. The real star is the new Shift feature, which lets Conner teleport from one car to another. In a series first, there are 140 real-life cars, and San Francisco brings back the ability to share clips of your stunts with friends. Just don’t play the Wii version.

3) Red Steel 2

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

The first Red Steel on the Wii was mostly a disappointment. Players were hoping for combat that made players feel like real-life swordsmen via the system’s motion controls. Unfortunately, Ubisoft wasn’t able to get the first game all the way there. Thankfully, the publisher didn’t let that stop them and made a standalone sequel.

Where Red Steel failed, its sequel succeeded, becoming one of the Wii’s best games. It had stylish, energetic action that switched between sword fighting and shooting. The Wii MotionPlus tech really helped sell the gimmick, but sadly, fans had already been burned. While the second game improved on nearly every aspect, it sold worse than the original, and we’ve never gotten a third game.

2) Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Red Dead Redemption is the fan-favorite when it comes to video games set in the Wild West, but it’s far from the only great game that takes place in that legendary timeframe. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is the fourth game in the series, just beating out Bound in Blood for the title of best Juarez game.

That said, you can go with either and have a great time. Gunslinger‘s outlandish brand of spaghetti western is more thrilling than any Rockstar combat, and the addition of arcade mode was smart, giving players plenty of reasons to hop back after finishing the story. Plus, Gunslinger made up for The Cartel, which is by far the worst Call of Juarez game and nearly killed the series.

1) Brother in Arms: Earned in Blood

Again, you could include several of the Brothers in Arms games here, and I wouldn’t argue with you. Road to Hill 30 and Hell’s Highway are equally excellent, but Earned in Blood just barely takes the crown for me. Granted, its story hits much better if you’ve also played Road to Hill 30, but it can still stand on its own.

Players control a group of soldiers as they try to survive various conflicts during World War 2. The tactical combat is taken to a new level, introducing more open-ended level design, giving players plenty of choices to make. Unfortunately for Ubisoft, if the long-rumored next game ever happens, developer Gearbox likely won’t work with the publisher. Still, you can’t take those first few games away from them.

