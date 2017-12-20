WWE 2K18 Gets A Much Needed Update For Nintendo Switch

To many Nintendo Switch owners’ surprise, WWE 2K18 dropped earlier this month like an early Christmas present, bringing all the intense action that World Wrestling Entertainment can deliver to Nintendo’s handheld.

Unfortunately, some fans felt that the game could’ve used a little more time in the oven. Early reports indicated that the game suffered from a number of glitches and performance issues, making it the worst version available on the market right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it appears that 2K Sports is listening to the complaints. A few users on Reddit have noted that the game has gotten an update as of late, one that’s meant to address the problems currently going on with the Switch version.

There are no details as to what the patch fixes exactly, but it sounds like 2K, alongside the developers at Yukes and Blind Squirrel, have attempted to remedy the performance. We’ll give it a test later on and see exactly what was fixed.

So for those of you that haven’t picked up the Nintendo Switch version of WWE 2K18 just yet, you might want to wait a bit and see what this patch does with it – or, if you need to get your wrestling fix right away, check out one of the other versions of the game that’s running up to speed.

WWE 2K18 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.