‘WWE 2K19’ Second Roster Reveal Features Becky Lynch, The Miz and More

Last week, 2K Sports hosted a special reveal show, where WWE superstars Rusev, Lana, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas (B-Team!) showed off the first superstars coming to WWE 2K19, along with pre-confirmed talent like the Smackdown champion A.J. Styles and Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Now, the company has posted its second update for the roster, revealing 59 more superstars that will be joining the ranks.
In the video, which you can see above, Rusev and Lana make their return, just in time for another Rusev Day. But this time they’re joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who form the Smackdown tag team The Club.
Videos by ComicBook.com
All of them have fun conversation as they reveal all the superstars that are joining the previously revealed ones, bringing the total to nearly 145 wrestlers in all. (And there’s a third video coming next week, which should round the roster to over 200, with more due through downloadable content.)
You can see the reveals in the video above, but here’s a rundown of who’s coming to the game:
- Cedric Alexander
- Mustafa Ali
- Andrade “Cien” Almas
- Karl Anderson
- Asuka
- Brie Bella
- Nikki Bella
- Shelton Benjamin
- Sin Cara
- Carmella
- John Cena
- Cesaro
- Charlotte
- Epico Colon
- Primo Colon
- Killian Dain
- Ariya Daivari
- Noam Dar
- Sonya Deville
- Tye Dillinger
- Lince Dorado
- Big E
- Jack Gallagher
- Luke Gallows
- Drew Gulak
- Jeff Hardy
- Harper
- Hideo Itami
- Chris Jericho
- Samoa Joe
- Kalisto
- Kane
- Billie Kay
- Kofi Kingston
- Becky Lynch
- Maryse
- Shane McMahon
- Gran Metalik
- The Miz
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Naomi
- Tony Nese
- Randy Orton
- Paige
- Rowan
- Mandy Rose
- Peyton Royce
- Zack Ryder
- Sheamus
- Tamina
- TJP
- Akira Tozawa
- R-Truth
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Zelina Vega
- Alexander Wolfe
- Xavier Woods
- Eric Young
It’s nice to see a bunch of male and female superstars joining the game from the likes of Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live and NXT. And as we stated above, we’re not done yet, as even more will be revealed in the days to come! We’re likely to see a few Legends thrown in the mix as well, introducing some dream matches that will probably never happen in real life, like “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels taking on A.J. Styles. We’ll let you know who else joins the ranks.
WWE 2K19 is shaping up to be a pretty well-rounded grappler. We’ll see how the game pans out when it arrives on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. To quote the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, “WHOOOOOO!”