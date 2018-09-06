‘WWE 2K19’ Second Roster Reveal Features Becky Lynch, The Miz and More

Last week, 2K Sports hosted a special reveal show, where WWE superstars Rusev, Lana, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas (B-Team!) showed off the first superstars coming to WWE 2K19, along with pre-confirmed talent like the Smackdown champion A.J. Styles and Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Now, the company has posted its second update for the roster, revealing 59 more superstars that will be joining the ranks.

In the video, which you can see above, Rusev and Lana make their return, just in time for another Rusev Day. But this time they’re joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who form the Smackdown tag team The Club.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of them have fun conversation as they reveal all the superstars that are joining the previously revealed ones, bringing the total to nearly 145 wrestlers in all. (And there’s a third video coming next week, which should round the roster to over 200, with more due through downloadable content.)

You can see the reveals in the video above, but here’s a rundown of who’s coming to the game:

Cedric Alexander

Mustafa Ali

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Karl Anderson

Asuka

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Shelton Benjamin

Sin Cara

Carmella

John Cena

Cesaro

Charlotte

Epico Colon

Primo Colon

Killian Dain

Ariya Daivari

Noam Dar

Sonya Deville

Tye Dillinger

Lince Dorado

Big E

Jack Gallagher

Luke Gallows

Drew Gulak

Jeff Hardy

Harper

Hideo Itami

Chris Jericho

Samoa Joe

Kalisto

Kane

Billie Kay

Kofi Kingston

Becky Lynch

Maryse

Shane McMahon

Gran Metalik

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Naomi

Tony Nese

Randy Orton

Paige

Rowan

Mandy Rose

Peyton Royce

Zack Ryder

Sheamus

Tamina

TJP

Akira Tozawa

R-Truth

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Zelina Vega

Alexander Wolfe

Xavier Woods

Eric Young

It’s nice to see a bunch of male and female superstars joining the game from the likes of Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live and NXT. And as we stated above, we’re not done yet, as even more will be revealed in the days to come! We’re likely to see a few Legends thrown in the mix as well, introducing some dream matches that will probably never happen in real life, like “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels taking on A.J. Styles. We’ll let you know who else joins the ranks.

WWE 2K19 is shaping up to be a pretty well-rounded grappler. We’ll see how the game pans out when it arrives on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. To quote the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, “WHOOOOOO!”