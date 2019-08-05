WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition Revealed

It’s finally the big day for WWE 2K20 fans, where we learn all about the newest entry in the hit game franchise. 2K Games not only revealed new gameplay and more details about WWE 2K20 this morning, but this they also revealed everything that comes with their special Collector’s Edition, which features a mix of digital and physical content. The biggest thing it includes is a limited edition WWE SmackDown! Legend autographed plaque from one of three WWE superstars. Your plaque will either be signed by Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, or Edge, which is huge in its own right but that’s not the only physical thing you’ll get.

Fans will also get an exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (from the years 2002 – 2008) as well as the SmackDown style limited edition box it all comes in. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As for digital content, you’ll get access to all the upcoming WWE 2K20 Originals content, as well as playable superstars Chyna (her first appearance), $500 Shirt The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind, plus a load of other digital items.

You can check out the official description for the Collector’s Edition below.

“Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition at participating retailers will also receive in-game bonuses for the PS4™️ system and Xbox One. Offering more than 40% in savings, the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition is available in physical format only, features a 20th Anniversary of SmackDown theme and includes the following items:

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Collector’s Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™️, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®️, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™️ (more details to be announced);

Physical collectibles including Exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (2002-2008)

Limited Edition WWE SmackDown! Legend Autographed Plaque (Kurt Angle™️, Rey Mysterio®️ or Edge®️)

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards.”

