WWE 2K20 Cover Stars Revealed

WWE fans have been anticipating the full reveal of 2K Games’ newest iteration of their popular WWE 2K series, and now we finally have our first official details, including who will grace the cover of the new game. It’s a tradition for one Superstar to get the spotlight on the cover, and in previous years we’ve had legends and current Superstars get the honor. This year that honor will go to two Superstars: Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, and you can get your first look at the WWE 2K20 superstars in the image below!

This will be the first time a woman has graced the cover of the WWE 2K series, and WWE pays some homage to this in the first trailer for the game with Lynch crashing through the ceiling. As you can see below and in the trailer, she won’t be the only one on the cover, as Roman Reigns also featured, making for quite the powerful WWE duo.

Lynch and Reigns follow cover stars like Randy Orton (WWE 12), CM Punk (WWE 13), The Rock (2K14), John Cena (2K15), “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WWE 2K16), Brock Lesnar (2K17), Seth Rollins (2K18), and AJ Styles (2K19).

During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Lynch described what it would be like to nab the cover to the popular series, and now she can check that box off the bucket list.

“Oh, I think it’s so important, absolutely,” Lynch said. “I mean, that’s been a goal. So yeah, that’s the next thing. That’s the next step, as well as just maintaining. It’s just a matter of being the top player, the biggest face of this company. To make your name in this business, that’s what I want. That’s what I’m shooting for, and the video game cover would be a nice little stepping stone.”

Fans are also excited to see what improvements 2K makes to the WWE 2K franchise, especially after a solid offering last year. 2K introduced even more options in their WWE Universe mode and fleshed out their My Career mode as well. Their online side of things greatly improved too, as the year before’s online offerings left quite a bit to be desired.

The roster will also get a big update, and seeing as this has been in development for the past year, we should see some updated attire and a few new main roster additions when the game launches. Some newer additions or attire changes might not be seen until DLC releases later, but we can’t wait to see how this year’s version shapes up once all the details are released.

Are you excited for WWE 2K20?