WWE 2K20 First Screenshots Reveal Bayley and Brock Lesnar

2K Games will soon be revealing more about its next entry in the WWE 2K series, and now we have our first screenshots from the anticipated WWE 2K20. A full rollout will be hitting on August 5th, but 2K gave us something to gander at in the meantime with two new screenshots from the game, which feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and you can get an up-close look at their WWE 2K20 models in the photos below.

The first photo features a look at Bayley’s entrance, though because it is from behind her we don’t get to see her face. That said, we still get a great look at the improved textures and effects on her ring hear, which sparkles just like it does on WWE television. You can also see the ring, all the lighting around it, and the crowds cheering her on, as well as her trademark inflatable Tube Men on either side.

Next up is Brock Lesnar, and the game model looks truly impressive. The likeness alone in the face is superb, and the new iteration brings even more subtle detailing for skin and veins that make it look like a screenshot of Raw and not simply a game depicting it. You also get a look at the LED board behind Lesnar, and you can check out both photos above and below.

2K introduced much improved facial scanning technology in the latest iteration of the game, and that led to some impressive superstar recreations, with standouts including John Cena, Triple H, and Alexa Bliss. Some others didn’t quite turn out as impressive as those, but another year could do wonders for that, so we’re eager to see how all of our favorite superstars fared this time around.

Every year 2K increases and adjusts their roster, and they have plenty of new additions to work with this year as well, though like past versions some of those go into development later so will be released in DLC packs after the initial game launches. With the current state of things in WWE, fans will want to hit the ground running with stars like Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Lesnar, Aleister Black, R-Truth, and more, and hopefully, we’ll get a look at those superstars and more come August 5th.

