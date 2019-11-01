WWE 2K20 Releases First Patch

2K and Visual Concepts recently promised fans that a patch would be rolling out soon for WWE 2K20 to take care of some of the bugs and glitches that fans shared on social media and in impressions of the game, and now they’ve delivered a patch to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The patch is the first of several patches to the game, but this patch, in particular, is addressing some of the bigger and most reported issues of the game, including some of the graphical issues, hit detection, referee actions, crashes and freezing, and online stability, which was easily my biggest issue with the game. You can check out the full rundown of the patch below.

Gameplay and Controls

Graphics and Clipping

Hair Physics

Hit detection and aiming

Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects

Referee actions

Onscreen button prompts

Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena

Crashes and Freezing

Image downloads

Entrances and attires

Universe mode editing and saving

Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes

Commentary and sound effects

Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag

Hopefully, this will make the experience much better for fans, as the core gameplay is quite fun, but the technical difficulties some were having took the shine away from that. You can check out my full review of the game right here, and you can find everything you get with the Deluxe version of WWE 2K20 below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

What do you think of the patch? Let us know in the comments or you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!