Wrestling Fans React to the WWE 2K20 Roster Reveal

Today, 2K Games revealed the entire roster for WWE 2K20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC […]

Today, 2K Games revealed the entire roster for WWE 2K20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this month. And the roster is pretty large by series’ standards, however, there’s also some glaring absences, which, as you would expect, isn’t sitting well with some wrestling fans. For example, many fans are not happy that for whatever reason Torrie Wilson has been snubbed a spot in the game. Meanwhile, beyond disappointment over certain and specific wrestlers, there also appears to be just general disappointment with the game’s overall roster, as well as how some characters look in the game.

As many have pointed out, most of the big names and headline makers have already been revealed, and so this final “full roster” reveal was mostly just less popular entertainers who weren’t big enough for their own press release. In other words, fans are confused why 2K hyped this reveal up knowing the names it had left in the chamber.

Where is Torrie Wilson?

Little love for NXT

Not Enough Legends

Horrible Models

Not Buying

Too much hype, not enough reveals

General Disappointment

WWE 2K20 is set to release worldwide later this month on October 22. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

