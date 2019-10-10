Wrestling Fans React to the WWE 2K20 Roster Reveal

Today, 2K Games revealed the entire roster for WWE 2K20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this month. And the roster is pretty large by series’ standards, however, there’s also some glaring absences, which, as you would expect, isn’t sitting well with some wrestling fans. For example, many fans are not happy that for whatever reason Torrie Wilson has been snubbed a spot in the game. Meanwhile, beyond disappointment over certain and specific wrestlers, there also appears to be just general disappointment with the game’s overall roster, as well as how some characters look in the game.
As many have pointed out, most of the big names and headline makers have already been revealed, and so this final “full roster” reveal was mostly just less popular entertainers who weren’t big enough for their own press release. In other words, fans are confused why 2K hyped this reveal up knowing the names it had left in the chamber.
Where is Torrie Wilson?
so you don’t include the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Torrie Wilson? That’s pathetic. #WeWantTorrie pic.twitter.com/udmmXcBgps— Alexander (@alexdalecross) October 10, 2019
Y’all really added Molly Holly and not Torrie Wilson? Torrie was literally added into the hall of fame. Are you guys insane or do you purposely ignore the fans?— 𝐼𝒸𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒸 (@AcousticAri) October 10, 2019
Little love for NXT
You left like most of the entire NXT and NXT UK roster out, such a disappointment— bryan valencia (@mr_bryanvc) October 10, 2019
And have Oney and Mark Andrews but not their partners. As well as missing most of the NXT UK roster.— MovieMan (@Jim222001) October 10, 2019
The monsters are lame I would have real wrestlers than them.
Not Enough Legends
No Rikishi and you removed loads of women and mens legends. At least I can cancel my pre order now 👍— Johnny Keane (@Jonnyk25) October 10, 2019
UPDATE FEMALE LEGENDS, ADD TORRIE GIVE US NXT WOMEN— N 🎃 (@FeelTheGL0W) October 10, 2019
Horrible Models
THEY’VE BEEN MAKING THIS FUCKING GUY IN VIDEO GAMES FOR TWO DECADES HOW THE FUCK IS THIS POSSIBILE?! pic.twitter.com/UtozhjKYmP— 🔥🎃Barroladtern🎃🔥 (@TheBarrylad) October 10, 2019
Not Buying
Who’s making the other WWE game that was announced several months ago? Let me wait for that one tbh— vinaro (@Vinarooo) October 10, 2019
I dont pay for this— A.W Rose (@AshleyWillianR) October 10, 2019
This is year bye bye #wwe2k20
Luck for next year
roster is missing way too many names for my liking. a loyal customer in myself may have to pass this year— ♛Robert Dutcher♛ (@RobertAnthonyD) October 10, 2019
Too much hype, not enough reveals
The majority of the roster has already been revealed when it comes to big names, legends, and new or returning stars.— SoundOff316 (@SoundOff316) October 10, 2019
Not sure what they were even hyping
General Disappointment
That’s the most underwhelming roster reveal I’ve ever seen…— JaMIe 3 (@jamielvsKILLS) October 10, 2019
my god I’m so disappointed
No wonder they waited till last minute.— M St Vincent (@mstvMLKA) October 10, 2019
WWE 2K20 is set to release worldwide later this month on October 22. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.