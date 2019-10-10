Wrestling Fans React to the WWE 2K20 Roster Reveal

Today, 2K Games revealed the entire roster for WWE 2K20, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this month. And the roster is pretty large by series’ standards, however, there’s also some glaring absences, which, as you would expect, isn’t sitting well with some wrestling fans. For example, many fans are not happy that for whatever reason Torrie Wilson has been snubbed a spot in the game. Meanwhile, beyond disappointment over certain and specific wrestlers, there also appears to be just general disappointment with the game’s overall roster, as well as how some characters look in the game.

As many have pointed out, most of the big names and headline makers have already been revealed, and so this final “full roster” reveal was mostly just less popular entertainers who weren’t big enough for their own press release. In other words, fans are confused why 2K hyped this reveal up knowing the names it had left in the chamber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where is Torrie Wilson?

so you don’t include the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Torrie Wilson? That’s pathetic. #WeWantTorrie pic.twitter.com/udmmXcBgps — Alexander (@alexdalecross) October 10, 2019

Y’all really added Molly Holly and not Torrie Wilson? Torrie was literally added into the hall of fame. Are you guys insane or do you purposely ignore the fans? — 𝐼𝒸𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒸 (@AcousticAri) October 10, 2019

Little love for NXT

You left like most of the entire NXT and NXT UK roster out, such a disappointment — bryan valencia (@mr_bryanvc) October 10, 2019

And have Oney and Mark Andrews but not their partners. As well as missing most of the NXT UK roster.

The monsters are lame I would have real wrestlers than them. — MovieMan (@Jim222001) October 10, 2019

Not Enough Legends

No Rikishi and you removed loads of women and mens legends. At least I can cancel my pre order now 👍 — Johnny Keane (@Jonnyk25) October 10, 2019

UPDATE FEMALE LEGENDS, ADD TORRIE GIVE US NXT WOMEN — N 🎃 (@FeelTheGL0W) October 10, 2019

Horrible Models

THEY’VE BEEN MAKING THIS FUCKING GUY IN VIDEO GAMES FOR TWO DECADES HOW THE FUCK IS THIS POSSIBILE?! pic.twitter.com/UtozhjKYmP — 🔥🎃Barroladtern🎃🔥 (@TheBarrylad) October 10, 2019

Not Buying

Who’s making the other WWE game that was announced several months ago? Let me wait for that one tbh — vinaro (@Vinarooo) October 10, 2019

I dont pay for this

This is year bye bye #wwe2k20

Luck for next year — A.W Rose (@AshleyWillianR) October 10, 2019

roster is missing way too many names for my liking. a loyal customer in myself may have to pass this year — ♛Robert Dutcher♛ (@RobertAnthonyD) October 10, 2019

Too much hype, not enough reveals

The majority of the roster has already been revealed when it comes to big names, legends, and new or returning stars.



Not sure what they were even hyping — SoundOff316 (@SoundOff316) October 10, 2019

General Disappointment

That’s the most underwhelming roster reveal I’ve ever seen…

my god I’m so disappointed — JaMIe 3 (@jamielvsKILLS) October 10, 2019

No wonder they waited till last minute. — M St Vincent (@mstvMLKA) October 10, 2019

WWE 2K20 is set to release worldwide later this month on October 22. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.