WWE 2K22 Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Mode

After skipping 2021, WWE 2K is set to return next year via WWE 2K22. So far, 2K and Visual Concepts haven’t said much about the game that many fans are hoping will be the reboot the series needs after the disastrous WWE 2K20. To this end, the game’s official Twitter account has teased the return of a fan-favorite mode that players are naturally getting excited for. Earlier in the year, a WWE 2K22 leak indicated that GM Mode was returning. This hasn’t been confirmed, but it looks like it will happen.

Over on Twitter, Visual Concepts and 2K had a very telling response to a tweet saying “Wouldn’t it be cool if you could draft your own roster in WWE 2K22,” followed by a thinking face. Quote-tweeting this, the series’ official Twitter account replied with the same thinking emoji and nothing else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see for yourself below, it’s a pretty obvious nod and wink at GM mode. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s unclear how else the tweet is supposed to be taken other than a GM mode tease, which is why everyone is taking this as a GM mode tease.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops. That said, we don’t expect this tease to be expanded upon today. In the coming days, we may get more information, but for now, this is just speculation.

WWE 2K22 is set to release sometime during March 2022. At the moment of publishing, platforms haven’t been announced. That said, if the previous installment is any indication, the game will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it launches.

For more coverage on WWE 2K22 and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here. As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from WWE 2K22?