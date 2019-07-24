WWE HeroClix Superstar Figures Impress At San Diego Comic-Con 2019

San Diego Comic-Con has something for everyone, and that includes fans of tabletop games and WWE. Luckily for us, WizKids is bringing those two together in one place thanks to their new WWE HeroClix sets, and fans got an up-close look at some of the figures and packaging for the game. Now, if you didn’t happen to be at the show don’t worry, because ComicBook.com has you covered with some photos directly from the booth, including looks at figures for Stone Cold, Ric Flair, and more, which you can peruse below.

First off we get a look at the figures for Stone Cold, The Rock, and Ric Flair, who are set up in a white and black wrestling ring. We’re not sure if this is simply for display purposes or if this will be the ring that ships with the game, as one of the Starter Sets does come with a Ring.

Next to the ring you can see one of the individually packaged figures, which features AJ Styles, and on the display, three more figures are shown in Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Trish Stratus.

The sculpts for Stone Cold and The Rock looks fantastic, and while Ric and AJ are a bit off in the facial expression department, they’re still solid figures. As for the ring, we do hope it’s just a display, as it’s too bare-bones, and hopefully, the full ring comes with a bit more detail.

Other figures that will be included in the line are Macho Man Randy Savage, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Ronda Rousey.

“We’re pleased to introduce this new genre to the WizKids portfolio,” said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. “We’re especially thrilled to bring fan-favorite Superstars from the WWE family to the beloved HeroClix and Dice Masters platforms.”

“WizKids, the leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures and established board games, today announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with WWE, with plans to bring the organization’s iconic Superstars to the tabletop with successful gaming platforms HeroClix and Dice Masters as well as branded board games. HeroClix is the #1 selling collectible miniatures game in the world where players will now be able to form their dream team of WWE Superstars to engage their opponents in tabletop combat.”

There’s currently no official release date for WWE HeroClix, but from the product displays, it will hit this October. Let us know what excites you most about the game in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop and WWE!