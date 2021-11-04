WWE Undefeated Reveals Bobby Lashley Trailer (Exclusive)

WWE Undefeated has built up quite the roster, featuring a mix of legendary stars from WWE’s past and the current era stars that impress in the ring and out of it every week on Raw or SmackDown. Now nWay and WWE have revealed one of the most powerful of those current stars is joining the Undefeated lineup in The All Mighty one himself Bobby Lashley, and you can get your exclusive first look at his new trailer right here. Lashley is going to be a force to be reckoned with in Undefeated just like he is on Raw every week, and you can watch his new gameplay in the video above before he becomes playable this Friday.

The trailer kicks off with a pose and then heads right into the action, with Lashley delivering a Reverse Power Slam to Randy Orton that has dust flying everywhere as Orton meets the floor. Then we see Lashley picking up Drew McIntyre like it’s nothing and hitting him with a slam.

Then we see Lashley tear through Miz, Orton, and McIntyre with a Yokozuka Cutter, and each one looks more powerful than the next. You can check out all of the new footage in the video above, and you can play as Lashley in the game this Friday.

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action with strategic elements that push you to know your chosen superstar’s abilities, and the roster has grown to include Roman Reigns, McIntyre, Undertaker, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Stone Cold, Triple H, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and now Lashley, and more superstars are most likely coming soon.

You can check out the official description below.

“Play the first real-time head-to-head WWE game on your phone. Designed from the ground up for mobile, WWE Undefeated presents quick-session matches that blend fast arcade-style action with strategic depth of a collectible card game. Collect and upgrade wrestling move cards to build up your WWE Superstar’s arsenal to dominate your opponents. Experience over-the-top action with outrageous attacks, exaggerated poses, and unbelievable moves. Connect with a stable to share wrestling moves and strategies. Show the world what you’ve got on your quest for the WWE Championship.”

What do you think Lashley’s gameplay? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!