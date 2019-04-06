WWE Brings WrestleMania to ‘Roblox’

Roblox and WWE have teamed up to add playable versions of some of the biggest WWE Superstar to the game as free downloads. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Xavier Woods are the four wrestlers who are now in Roblox in the form of avatars that come with unique items to accurately depict the Superstars’ looks. Extra items like championship belts and WWE apparel have also been added, all of this coming to the game just in time for WrestleMania.

The different wrestlers’ avatars and items that accompany their outfits are all tied to separate bundles, but you can get all of them for free from the Roblox site. A blog post there contained the video above that shows off each one of the avatars next to their real-life counterparts and shares info on the wrestlers for those who don’t know much about them. Different animations for runs and walks along with individual outfit items for each part of the avatars’ outfits are included in the respective bundles.

“Like Roblox, WWE brings a sense of play and fun into millions of people’s lives, and we’re excited to partner with them ahead of this landmark event,” said Craig Donato, chief business officer at Roblox. “Picking your avatar on Roblox is one of the many ways players can express themselves creatively, and with these new characters, fans can show their support and play as their favorite Superstars.”

Xavier Woods is the only one of the four wrestlers who’s not competing in a match during the upcoming WrestleMania event, though his New Day teammate Kofi Kingston will be going up against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

WrestleMania takes place on April 7th, but Roblox players have longer than that to get the free items. All of the items are available now and will be downloadable until May 3rd when the bundles will be removed from the Roblox marketplace.

