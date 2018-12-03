Classic ‘WWE Wrestlemania’ Meets ‘Rush n Attack’ In This Hilarious Crossover

In what’s sure to be one of the most hilarious old-school gaming crossovers we’ve ever see, a Russian YouTuber by the name of Godspeed has put together a game that combines the Konami classic Rush ‘n Attack with Midway’s WWF Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game — and it’s just plain fun to watch.

The clip is called “Doink Attack” and can be watched above, and it’s probably the best work we’ve seen Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, do on the video game screen since his initial debut in WWF Wrestlemania, which first came out in arcades before being ported to home consoles.

In the video, we first get a briefing from Razor’s captain, in this case his fellow Wrestlemania co-star Bam Bam Bigelow. He notes, “Attention, soldier! Those damn clowns captured our secret base. Now they intend to launch warheads and destroy democracy in the world! Our special agent who was sent to the base does not communication. You have to stop the clowns, or at least try…you, our last hope!” To which Ramon responds, in pure Razor fashion, “You picked the right guy, chico!”

Then we get into the classic Rush n’ Attack stage that begins the game, but with the soldier replaced by Ramon’s digitized character. And his enemies? None other than several Doink the Clowns, another wrestler that was taken from WWF Wrestlemania. Between the classic 8-bit style music, the inclusion of sprites from WWF and the beat-em-up action that takes place throughout the clip, it’s just fun as hell to watch — and it makes us wonder how a full game would wind up being.

There are some interesting sound effects used here as well, including a rapid-fire hyena laugh, a sped-up sample of Ace Ventura, a whole bunch of honking clown horns and, as expected, groans aplenty. Oh, and one point, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels shows up to get rescued, but leaves without even so much of a thank you.

It’s good stuff, and may even make you want to get a little nostalgic to play the original Rush n’ Attack or WWF Wrestlemania — or both, if you really want to step things up. Do it for the bad guy!

Speaking of epic crossovers…this NBA Jam clip with Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler commentating isn’t too shabby either!