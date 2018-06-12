WWE’s Xavier Woods Joins Super Bomberman R As Playable Character

We already know that the Xbox One, PS4 and Steam versions of Super Bomberman R have some exclusive characters worth celebrating, including Master Chief and Ratchet & Clank, respectively. But now things are about to get really crazy, because we know who’s coming next. “Who?! WHO?!”

Austin Creed, also known as WWE’s Xavier Woods and the main man behind the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, has officially been announced as a playable character in Super Bomberman R across the board. He has the same iconic look as he does in his New Day stable in World Wrestling Entertainment, complete with unicorn horn and, of course, his trombone, Francesca. You can see an image of him below.

Now…the question is how he would fare in a match against Master Chief. Hmmm.

You can see the company’s official tweet below as well.

Super Bomberman R has launched and we are beyond fired up to have Xavier Woods Bomber @XavierWoodsPhD join the ranks!! A global wrestling superstar and video game guru, this Bomber hosts his own game channel for his millions of fans! https://t.co/cUC66hXB7G #Bomberman #HaveABlast pic.twitter.com/ZRP1TdeBSD — Konami (@Konami) June 12, 2018

Here are the features for the game, in case you need a reminder of how awesome Super Bomberman R is.

Dive into the simple yet addictive gameplay In SUPER BOMBERMAN R by controlling the main character, placing bombs, and battling enemies and rivals with a modern visual style including 3D stages and photo-realistic graphics.

Take out CPU-controlled adversaries in Story’ mode to clear a series of 50 unique stages in order to save the galaxy.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R also makes full use of the Nintendo Switch‘s first of its kind system capabilities which allows gamers to play wherever, whenever and with whomever they choose. Players can go head-to-head in a heated “Battle” mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the “last man standing” is declared the winner.

All iconic Bomberman elements return to the game including a dynamite list of items found within the destructible areas of each maze. Removing a wall will often reveal a power-up to extend the rage of the explosion or endow Bomberman with a useful skill including faster movement, the ability to kick or throw bombs and more! As players gain ever more devastating capabilities, they must use all their skill and ingenuity to ensure their opponents get caught in a blast while avoiding it’s fiery touch!

Features:

+50 levels of single player or Co-Op maps!

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman’s siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for maximum of 8 players, local connection battles, and online battles

Super Bomberman R releases today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s also available for Nintendo Switch.