2006 Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Played for Free

An Xbox 360 classic from 2006 can now be played for free not just on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but PS5 and Steam as well. Back in 2006, gamers were busy with the likes of Bully, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Gears of War, Saints Row, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, New Super Mario Bros, Sonic the Hedgehog, Company of Heroes, Okami, Guitar Hero II, Final Fantasy XII, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent, Burnout Revenge, Medieval II: Total War, Dwarf Fortress, Armadillo Run, Daxter, Viva Piñata, Prey, Call of Duty 3, Hitman: Blood Money, Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and of course, Wii Sports.

2006 was a pretty loaded year. Many of the games and series above are dormant though. One 2006 game that was previously dormant, but returned with a new remaster this year is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which is obviously a remaster of Dead Rising, one of the games that defined the early Xbox 360 generation.

An Xbox 360 exclusive when it released, the Capcom game was both a critical and commercial success, as evident by being drafted into the Xbox 360 Platinum Hits and the three sequels that followed it. To this end, it earned an 85 on Metacritic and sold millions of copies.

In 2024, on September 19 specifically, a remaster of the game released, bringing the 18-year-old game closer to modernity. This remaster costs $50 to buy, but it can be checked out for free via a new demo of the game.

The new demo lets you begin right at the start of the remaster, though how far you can progress is unclear. What is clear is that any progress made in the demo will not carry over to the full game when and if you buy it outright.

“One day, the peaceful town of Willamette, Colorado, found itself put under quarantine by the U.S. army,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it or who need a reminder. “Frank West, a freelance journalist, smells a scoop and finds his way into the only shopping mall in town. Unfortunately, the mall had turned into a living hell, crawling with countless zombies. Help will arrive in 72 hours, so it’s up to him to find out the truth behind this incident before it’s too late!”

