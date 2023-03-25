Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Losing Access to Retro Xbox 360 Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultmate subscribers are about to lose access to an Xbox 360 game with retro flavor. In the "Leaving Soon" section of the Xbox Game Pass library, subscribers will notice that Double Dragon Neon is now listed, which means time is running out to play the somewhat divisive beat 'em up. When exactly the game is departing the subscription service, it's not said, but it should be in the coming days.

For those that have never heard of Double Dragon Neon, it's a 2012 beat 'em up from developer WayForward Technologies. It was notable not only as a new installment in the long-running Double Dragon series, but because it rebooted the series. Further, it was the first game in the series where Million, the former owner of the IP, was not involved.

"Billy and Jimmy Lee are back to save their shared love interest, Marian from the evil Skullmageddon across 10 brawling levels filled with elaborate missions, malicious enemies and over-the-top battles," reads an official description of the game on the Xbox Store. "Trained by their sensei in a special form of martial arts, Billy and Jimmy are equipped with lethal combat skills and weaponry to bust some faces and battle the baddest goons around as they journey across the galaxy to rescue the love of their lives."

As long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase the game with a 20 percent discount before it leaves. In other words, as long as it's an Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can pay $8 for the game rather than $10 like everyone else.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the same platforms -- Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC -- but at different price points. The base tier, simply called Xbox Game Pass, costs $10 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an extra $5 a month, and comes with exclusive "perks," Xbox Live Gold, and access to the EA Play library.

