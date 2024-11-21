Classic Xbox 360 Game Now 100% Free to Own

A hugely popular game that was first released on Xbox 360 in 2010 is now available to own for free. Long before indie games became commonplace in the video game industry, Xbox was on the ground floor of spotlighting these lesser-known titles. It initially did this via Xbox Live Arcade, which was a service that appeared on the original Xbox and Xbox 360. Xbox Live Arcade was home to a number of indie Xbox games that would go on to become massive. Some of these Xbox 360 titles included Shadow Complex, Castle Crashers, Geometry Wars, State of Decay, and Splosion Man. Now, arguably the biggest Xbox 360 game of all that appeared on XBLA has become available for free in a limited-time promotion.

As of today, Super Meat Boy is the game in question that has become completely free to download and own in perpetuity. Released in 2010, Super Meat Boy is a throwback platformer that initially came to Xbox 360 and received a fantastic 90/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Super Meat Boy went on to be so popular that it was later ported to PS4, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, and Wii U. It also received a sequel in 2020 dubbed Super Meat Boy Forever, although this follow-up wasn’t as well-regarded.

The manner in which Super Meat Boy is now free is thanks to a brand new offer on Prime Gaming. From today until December 25th, those with Amazon Prime subscriptions can receive a free copy of Super Meat Boy in the form of a digital code. This code is then compatible with the Epic Games Store on PC, which is where you’ll then be able to download and play the game. While a subscription is needed to capitalize on this deal, it’s one that countless millions of users around the globe should be able to take advantage of given how common it is to be a Prime member.

Super Meat Boy

Synopsis: “Super Meat Boy is a tough-as-nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who’s trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux.

Our meaty hero will leap from walls, over seas of buzz saws, through crumbling caves and pools of old needles. Sacrificing his own well being to save his damsel in distress. Super Meat Boy brings the old-school difficulty of classic retro titles we all know and love and streamlines them down to the essential no-bull, straightforward twitch reflex platforming.

Ramping up in difficulty from hard to soul-crushing SMB will drag Meat boy through haunted hospitals, salt factories, and even hell itself. And if 300+ single-player levels weren’t enough SMB also throws in epic boss fights, a level editor, and tons of unlockable secrets, warp zones, and hidden characters.”