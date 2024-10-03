One of the Best Xbox 360 Games Is Its Lowest Price Ever After Huge Discount

One of the very best Xbox 360 games is currently its lowest price ever after a substantial discount. The Xbox 360-era game in question hails from 2009, a year where gamers were treated to games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Assassin's Creed 2, Borderlands, Dragon Age: Origins, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Minecraft, Infamous, Just Dance, Killzone 2, Empire Total War, Left 4 Dead 2, Persona 4, New Super Mario Bros, Resident Evil 5, Halo 3: ODST, and much more. It was a loaded year. So loaded that a release like Bayonetta was arguably not even among the top 5 best games released during the year, despite boasting a 90 on Metacritic and being remembered as one of the generation's greats.

Those who have never experienced the 2009 classic now have a chance to remedy this for next to nothing, at least on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And this is because the Xbox One version of the game has been discounted on the Microsoft Store by 75 percent, its largest discount on there ever. This deal is live until October 8, and means rather than pay $24.99 for the Xbox 360 game Xbox users only need to fork over $6.24.

Developed by PlatinumGames and published by Sega, Bayonetta was released via PS3 and Xbox 360 to both critical acclaim and commercial success, though the latter was a little understated considering the review scores the game was getting. It was enough though to get a sequel, Bayonetta 2, in 2014. And then a third game, Bayonetta 3, was released in 2022, but unlike the previous games, the third game was, and is, a Nintendo Switch exclusive, leaving Xbox fans unable to complete the trilogy without picking up a Switch.

"Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the cult classic, original action-adventure game," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "The tantalizing Umbra Witch rises from the depths after half a millennium in slumber with no recollection of her mysterious past. Immediately thrust into battle, she must vanquish her countless enemies to piece together the truth. Take advantage of Bayonetta's arsenal of skills including shapeshifting into various animal forms, summoning demons with her hair, and exercising her mastery of the bullet arts. Hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes in this wickedly charming action-packed adventure."

