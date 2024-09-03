Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Designer Addresses Censorship Questions

The remastered version of Lollipop Chainsaw called Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will be out very soon on September 12th, and when it releases, it’ll have two different modes for players to pick from: the Original Mode and the RePop Mode with the former naturally meant to preserve much of the original experience, though players had some questions about potential censorship when it was said that even the Original Mode would feature some changes. To reassure players and outline what the Original Mode looks like, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop game designer Yoshimi Yasu took to Twitter this week to clear the air.

Many of the censorship questions Lollipop Chainsaw players had centered around the gore and the design of the game’s protagonist, Juliet Starling. Yasuda opened by saying that there were “no requests for revisions from any of the platformers” when the developers were working on RePop.

“The original mode is a mode that reproduces the same gore expression, cut scene direction, character design, motion, comic-style character introduction images, costumes, achievements, etc. as the original version,” he said.

Rather, the changes deal with modernizations to bring the remastered version of Lollipop Chainsaw in line with current games similar to how older games get features like rewinds, more convenient save states, and other improvements that make them less frustrating to play.

“First, all of the parameters that have been adjusted for modern action games are different,” he continued. “This includes attack power, movement speed, camera movement range, combo input acceptance time, and initial combo skills. Other changes include the number of remaining shots in the blaster, changes to the behavior of Nick’s special moves, the addition of an option to automate QTE, the change of the ranking mode to a time attack that plays through all stages, changes to the lineup of items in the shop, price adjustments, the addition of a chain attack system, image quality, resolution, FPS, and the addition of Yukari Tamura’s voice.”

There is a day-one update on the way, but in the case of many of those initial patches, many games are subjected to this vs. that comparisons as people try to look for examples of things that were changed or “censored” just before a game’s release. Yasuda says the update coming on day one is meant to fix bugs and “improve the quality of the ranking mode” and is not to make any changes suggested by platforms.