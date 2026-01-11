Xbox Action RPG That’s Gone Under the Radar Is Finally Releasing Next Month (And on PS5)

An under-the-radar RPG is finally stepping out of the shadows. After a relatively quiet early access run, the side-scrolling action RPG, Towerborne, is set to officially launch on February 26, bringing its vibrant fantasy brawling to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. For a game that has spent much of its life under the radar, this full release marks a clear moment of arrival.

Developed by Stoic, the studio best known for The Banner Saga, Towerborne blends classic beat-’em-up combat with RPG progression and cooperative play. Players take on the role of an Ace, an immortal warrior sworn to defend the Belfry, a towering refuge standing between humanity and a world crawling with monsters. The game leans heavily into fast, responsive combat, layered with gear upgrades, abilities, and build customization that reward experimentation.

What Makes the Full Release Noteworthy

One of the most notable developments surrounding Towerborne is how much it has changed since its initial reveal. The game was once planned as an always-online, free-to-play experience, but has since shifted into a premium, buy-once title largely due to player feedback during its Early Access tenure. The final version supports offline play, with online co-op remaining optional, a decision that also reflects both player feedback and a broader push toward long-term ownership over live-service dependency.

The February launch is not just a formal exit from Early Access. Towerborne’s 1.0 release delivers a more complete experience across the board. The story now builds toward a clear conclusion, introducing new quests and a final narrative arc that gives structure to the Ace’s journey beyond the Belfry.

Combat variety is also getting a boost. Two new bosses and additional enemy types expand encounter design, while a reworked difficulty system introduces a Brutal mode aimed at players who want a more punishing challenge. These changes are meant to sharpen the game’s action focus without losing the accessibility that made it approachable in early access.

Exploration has not been left behind either. A newly added coastal biome expands the world map, offering fresh environments that contrast with earlier regions. The map itself has been restructured to feel more intentional, giving players clearer progression paths while still encouraging detours and repeat runs.

Courtesy of Stotic

Progression systems have also been refined. New gear, expanded abilities, and a Forge system allow players to tune their builds with greater precision, reinforcing Towerborne’s RPG side without bogging down its arcade-style combat. Adding to the game’s personality is a sweeping soundtrack that complements the painterly art style and gives the world a distinctly unique rhythm.

Towerborne may not have made a loud entrance during early access, but its full release, platform expansion, and reworked structure suggest a game ready for a second look. With its February launch just around the corner, this once-overlooked action RPG is positioning itself as a surprisingly confident addition to the genre.

