Decision on Xbox's Activision Blizzard Acquisition Delayed in UK

Microsoft stunned the world last January when it announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard. Nearly one year after the deal was proposed, it's still unclear whether it will go through, and now it seems the two companies could be waiting even longer on a decision. The final decision must be made by several different authorities around the world, including the UK's Competition & Markets Authority. The group's decision was originally set to be made by March 1st, but the CMA revealed today that the decision has been pushed back. The deadline is now April 26th.

"The Inquiry Group has decided that the reference period should be extended by eight weeks. The revised reference period will expire on 26 April 2023. However, the Group aims to complete the inquiry as soon as possible and in advance of this date," the CMA's release reads. "In taking this decision, the Inquiry Group had regard to the scope and complexity of the investigation and the need to consider a large volume of evidence as well as main party and third party submissions, the necessity to allow sufficient time to take full and proper account of comments that will be received in response to the Inquiry Group's provisional findings in due course and to reach a fully reasoned final decision in the statutory timeframe. The Inquiry Group considers that there are special reasons why the report cannot be prepared and published within the original reference period."

It remains to be seen what the decision will be, but Microsoft has attempted to directly address the group's issues with the acquisition. In October, Microsoft issued a response to the CMA's concerns that the deal would give the company an unfair advantage in the industry. Microsoft pointed out that Xbox is in third place behind PlayStation and Nintendo, and claimed that the deal would actually lead to "increased competition and choice." There have also been concerns that Call of Duty could be made exclusive to Xbox, though Microsoft has repeatedly pledged to keep the series on PlayStation.

Whatever decision is made, hopefully it will prove to be the best one for gamers, and the industry as a whole!

