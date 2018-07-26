Xbox One Adaptive Controller Gets Truly Accessible Packaging

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a peripheral that allows those with disabilities to take part in their favorite games. It’s really incredible based on what we’ve seen thus far; and now the publisher is going the extra mile to assure that anyone who purchases the controller can get right into it and enjoy it.

The company posted a new blog entry on Xbox Wire introducing the accessible packaging that the controller will come in when it ships later this year. “On our journey of inclusive design at Microsoft, we are looking at extending this methodology and its principles — enabling and drawing on the full range of human diversity — to the complete consumer experience, including where that very journey starts – with product packaging,” it explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our packaging is a series of moments that create a unique customer experience. These moments can manifest themselves in many ways. Physical touchpoints, visual or material cues and structural elements are designed to lead the customer through a logical and seamless unboxing. With the Xbox Adaptive Controller, we knew we had to make the packaging accessible for gamers with limited mobility. That required us to rethink some things about how we package our products, including what type of moments would be most meaningful. It was critically important that we incorporate accessibility into the packaging design and unboxing experience. The out-of-box experience is the first thing customers encounter when they purchase our products and it’s important that we get that right.

“With the Xbox Adaptive Controller, we aimed to do something new and different in the packaging space and push the boundaries beyond what has been done before at Microsoft. We had to ask ourselves, ‘What does this packaging need to do?’ That’s where we began re-approaching our assumptions on what accessible packaging needed to be. There’s lots that can be done in the ‘accessibility’ packaging space, but for this job, we were focused on making the packaging more accessible in the area of mobility, specifically.

“This challenged everything we knew at Microsoft about packaging requirements, and how we needed to gauge success. In fact, beta testers were a significant part of the early review process and much of the final design elements can be contributed to their feedback. It was important for us to understand what was useful on a package, and what should be avoided. Insights gleaned from beta testers and UX respondents was invaluable during our creative explorations.”

The quick video below demonstrates just how easy the Xbox Adaptive Controller will be to open and use.

Microsoft talked about this “no teeth” principle when it came to the packaging. “Often when engaging with packages not designed for maximum accessibility, customers resort to improvised means of accessing the product –including using their teeth. With the Xbox Adaptive Controller packaging, we wanted to ensure that no such extreme measures would be required! We also heard how painful twist ties, zip cords and paper that can cause cuts can be—things commonly overlooked by many, but which become so much more difficult for people with limited mobility to navigate,” the company noted.

You can read more about the packaging here, but it’s really cool and makes it easy to open the controller and play. Bravo, Microsoft.

The special Xbox One controller will release this September for the price of $99.99. You can pre-order it here.