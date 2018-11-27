Xbox’s Adaptive Controller Can Be Used on a Nintendo Switch

A crafty YouTuber has found out how to get Microsoft’s new Adaptive Controller for the Xbox One to work on the Nintendo Switch.

The video above that shows how to use the new disability-friendly controller on Nintendo’s console comes from My Mate VINCE who used a special adapter to make the controller and console pairing work. By using a Mayflash Magic-NS adapter that lets players connect different controllers to the Nintendo Switch, the YouTuber found that the new Adaptive Controller also falls under the umbrella of controllers that can be used on Nintendo’s device.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After connecting a USB-C cable to the $20 adapter, the YouTuber cycled through the adapter’s settings until it was on the proper option to work with the Adaptive Controller. By plugging the USB-C cord that comes with Xbox’s controller into the other end of the adapter after obtaining the correct setting, he shows that the controller is now functional on the Nintendo Switch. He couldn’t get it to work wirelessly with Nintendo’s console, so playing with wires is the only route to go when u sing this method.

To make sure you’re hitting the right buttons on the controller after getting the two devices paired together, the YouTuber warned that there will be some console-to-console button translation needed seeing how the Xbox has a different layout for its face buttons than the Nintendo Switch does. The Adaptive Controller does allow users to reconfigure its buttons to perform different commands though, so it’s not difficult to set its configuration to suit users’ needs.

By using the Xbox Accessories app on his PC, the YouTuber mapped the Adaptive Controller to a controller layout that would be suitable for Mario Kart 8, the game he later plays with the Xbox controller. With the help of some cheap joysticks plugged into the Adaptive Controller after the correct layout was selected and some efforts to calibrate the devices to work on the Nintendo Switch, he was able to direct his on-screen character by using the alternate control methods. It’s a process that might take some effort for anyone looking to mimic the results, but My Mate VINCE shows it’s indeed possible to use the Adaptive Controller on the Nintendo Switch by playing the game towards the end of the video.

The YouTuber did warn that the use of the controller on Nintendo’s console isn’t supported by the company and it won’t work as well as it does on the Xbox One, but he said hopefully Sony and Nintendo will make the Adaptive Controller usable in the future without any special adapters needed.