Xbox and Adidas Reveal Xbox 360-Inspired Sneaker You Can Actually Buy

In case you somehow missed it, Xbox and Adidas previously announced a partnership to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with console-inspired sneakers. While the shoes that were revealed at that time, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, were not available for purchase, Xbox and Adidas today unveiled the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker that will be up for purchase in the United States and Canada: the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. The collaboration is set to go on sale tomorrow, November 4th, for purchase at 7am PT / 10am ET here at adidas.com.

“With a plethora of visual throwbacks and Easter eggs that fans will love, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid is truly designed as a love letter to one of the most iconic consoles in gaming history,” shared James Monosmith, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, Xbox Consumer Products, as part of the announcement today. “Drawing inspiration from the original Xbox 360 console’s colors — white, silver, and green — the incredible details highlighted throughout the sneaker represent a playful celebration and nod to the vibrant history of Xbox.”

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1455897885585854470

In addition to the colors being taken straight from the Xbox 360’s palette, the disc tray of the console and button design accents are clearly taken from the device. Additionally, four extra pairs of laces will be included with the Xbox 360 Forum Mid in red, yellow, green, and blue to represent the face buttons on the Xbox 360 controller.

As noted above, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid is set to go on sale on November 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT via adidas.com priced at $160. A third and final sneaker collaboration between Xbox and Adidas that will be available worldwide inspired by the Xbox Series X will be announced during an event on November 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here, and you can check out all of our previous coverage of Adidas right here.

