Xbox All Access is Live on Amazon With Project Scarlett Upgrade

Back in October, Microsoft announced that it would bring back the Xbox All Access program for the holiday season, which allows gamers to bundle an Xbox One console with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass combined) and an upgrade option to Project Scarlett after 12-months (limited time offer – ends December 31st) for a monthly fee. That program is now live exclusively on Amazon.

Microsoft hopes that providing customers with a savings on a bundle over 24 months combined with the flexibility of a clear console upgrade option will tempt gamers to lock in with Xbox in a holiday shopping season that will be hindered by their looming next gen console. Basically, it’s the same sort of upgrade program that you often find on smartphones these days.

Xbox All-Access options run $19.99 a month to $30.99 a month depending on which bundle you choose (Xbox One S All-Digital, Xbox One S, Xbox One X). Note that the 12-month Project Scarlett upgrade deal is only available on Xbox One X bundles. The other bundles have an 18-month option (Project Scarlett is expected to arrive during the 2020 holiday season). When the upgrade option is utilized, the older console must be returned to Amazon and your subscription will be renewed for another 24-months. Furthermore, your eligibility for Xbox All-Access’ best pricing will be dependent on having approved credit.

As noted, going with an Xbox All-Access subscription is designed to be cheaper than purchasing a console outright and maintaining a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you run the numbers based on standard pricing this appears to be the case, but using standard pricing as the basis of the comparison doesn’t make sense – especially in the midst of holiday deals season.

Xbox consoles and memberships are often discounted, and Microsoft has some inexpensive Xbox One console options lined up for Black Friday. For example, you’ll be able to pick up an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console for only $149. Microsoft is also running a deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now that offers the first three months for only $1. Plus, you will probably end up paying higher prices for the All-Access subscription after the Project Scarlett launch.

In other words, if you really want to get into Xbox gaming now, you would be better served by picking up one of the Xbox One deals this holiday. Enjoy it for a year, then see where things stand next holiday.

