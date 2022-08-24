Xbox Boss Offers Unique Perspective on Future of Exclusive Games

Xbox boss Phil Spencer thinks that the strategy with console-exclusive games is going to change in the future. Exclusive games have long been a way for a platform to really differentiate itself amongst the competition and also make money. Consoles are typically sold at a loss, meaning the platform holder has to make a profit through services and game sales. Halo was a big reason for people to buy an Xbox, Uncharted was one of many PlayStation killer apps, and of course, Mario is unanimous with Nintendo platforms. However, these platforms are starting to see a value in expanding their first-party titles to other devices with PC ports left and right. Even Bungie was acquired by PlayStation earlier this year under the condition that Bungie's games could be on other platforms, making it a rather untraditional first-party team.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer thinks exclusives may become less common in the future. When speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer talked about how he thinks console exclusives are "something we're just going to see less and less of." He also emphasized the importance of crossplay, noting how gamers should be able to play with each other even if they bought a different box. This is something Xbox has pushed a lot over handful of years and is seemingly becoming more popular.

"Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play together and they can't because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television," he said. "We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, play with their friends, regardless of what device — I think in the long run that is good for this industry. And maybe in the short run, there's some people in some companies that don't love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true."

Xbox's exclusive games have been going to PC since the Xbox One generation, though it's unclear if Spencer thinks games will move to different consoles. Xbox made a point to make Starfield an Xbox and PC exclusive after buying Bethesda and it seems unlikely it will come to PlayStation anytime soon. With that said, Call of Duty is expected to be on PlayStation at least for a little while if and when the Activision acquisition closes.

What do you think about Phil Spencer's thoughts about the future of exclusive games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Eurogamer]