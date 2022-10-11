Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Meta Quest 2

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream a huge number of games on various devices, including tablets and mobile phones. The number of options will soon increase, as Meta has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be made available on Meta Quest 2! Meta has not revealed when the app will be added to the Meta Quest Store, but the company says that more information will be revealed in the near future. At this time, it does not seem that Xbox has plans to add VR support to any of its games, but the system will support the use of an Xbox controller.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming enables you to stream hundreds of high-quality games to a range of devices—and that will include Meta Quest 2 in the future," Meta's website reads. "When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you'll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theater available at all times."

It will be interesting to see if Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers embrace this option! While Cloud Gaming on mobile devices makes a lot of sense, the idea of streaming games on Meta Quest 2 over an Xbox console is a bit more difficult to understand. That said, Xbox has embraced the idea of building an ecosystem outside of a traditional console; if this partnership leads to Meta users subscribing to Game Pass, that could help the company expand its footprint.

One of the greatest strengths of Xbox Cloud Gaming is the way that it seamlessly syncs save data across all devices; this means that a player that spends time with Halo Infinite on their Xbox Series X will be able to pick-up where they left off on their mobile device, or on Meta Quest 2 when the option is made available. More freedom to enjoy these types of games is certainly a good thing!

Would you take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Meta Quest 2? What do you think of this option? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!